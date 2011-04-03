To Help Forum Member guardsman89
I noticed that responses don't try to sound too helpful, however, maybe this is an individual who doesn't know their way around the computer. I have done a small tutorial for them to show how to get to their computer info for the next time they do one of their posts that end in a, "Thank God I still have my FSX!" And maybe we can help them fix it. If they choose to ignore this tutorial, then we know their motives for posting, and its what everyone else said in the group about their response when asked about the computer, "Its a Top End Dell."
Step One:
On the bottom of your computer screen, right click on the windows icon, and select RUN
When RUN Pops up, in the dialog box, type in DXDIAG. Hit Enter
THIS will pop up. This shows All your computer info; and what you want is the Processor info, which shows what kind of processor you have and the speed it is at and number of cores.
I'm not trying to start trouble by doing this; just trying to help out someone who may be not too PC Saavy as to where to locate info. Mods, please leave this up, and even post in a sticky if possible so that this Member I tagged in the message title can see it. Thank you.
Thermaltake Ryzen Gen 9 3900x 12 cores, 4.6 ghz 32 gig of Ram, Liquid Cooled Everything.
