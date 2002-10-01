Obvisouly nobody here is aware that Christian Page does still a tremendous effort to release repaints for airliners used in the Seventies. In a way his releases belongs to 'virtual aviation heritage' too, like 'CalClassic' or 'The Old Hangar' in their respective eras. IMO it's quite a shame that this achievement has absolute no impact here! Such retro traffic certainly won't appear in any other form and for any other sims in future. That's for sure.

Anyway, many thanks to Christian Page and hopefully I could see more of his nice works. At least, Actually I'm creating a whole traffic package with all releases and will enjoy it very much once done. But that might be another pairs of shoes!

Bernard