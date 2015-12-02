Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Seeking advice on upgrading to latest version

    Hi there,
    I haven't used FS on my new laptop yet. I have FS9 and just like to fly single engine amphibians all over the place. Favorite plane has been the Nardi Riviera as it can go nearly anywhere. Not even sure if it is compatible or available for FS 2020/
    I've upgraded my system to an:
    HP Omen gaming laptop
    Core™ i7-10750H
    64 gigs of ram
    NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 2070 (8 GB GDDR6

    It only came with a 250gb SSD and a 1TB HDD but had an extra small SSD port so I added a 2 TB ssd to that and swapped the 1tb HDD for a 1 TB SSD from my old laptop, so I think I've gone as far as I can with the hardware and am hoping that is sufficient for the new FS 2020.

    I'm thinking of getting the Premium Deluxe edition so I don't have to wish I did later.
    I'm wondering if anything from my old FS9 will be compatible ....scenery, aircraft etc or if I have to start from scratch.

    The Joystick I have is a Saitek Cyborg Evo which worked great in FS9 but now I plug it in on this new laptop and it lights up but I don't see it showing up anywhere in Sound, Video and Game Controllers, yet I get no 'unrecognized' message. I searched online for a driver for it and got to this link: ftp://ftp.saitek.com/pub/software/fu...Evo_SD6_64.exe but it produces nothing but a blank screen. I had to pick an app to get it and selected Chrome. Now when I click it there is no option for what app to use and it still just gives me a blank screen. So, not sure what I need to do ...keep trying to find a driver or give up and find a new joystick for the program.

    Note also wondering if anyone has seen a aircraft for FS2020 ....the SeaRey amphibian.

    Any advice on the above would be welcome as I'd like to get ready for spending many hours on in the new program next winter when it is very cold here in Canada.
    I think you will have enough computer to run the program well.
    It is a completely different program than FS2000-FSX. Different sim engine, different commands, scenery is completely different. The good news, is the scenery is better than custom FSX scenery, right out of the box, stunningly accurate. Don't expect your old aircraft to work. You will have to learn a new way to operate the sim, it doesn't resemble the old FSX.
