Thread: Running MSFS 2020 on an iMac with Parallels?

Does anyone know if there are any issues with running MSFS2020 on an iMac with Parallels?
I'd like to stick to a Mac rather than get a PC if I can.
Thx Mike
Does anyone know if there are any issues with running MSFS2020 on an iMac with Parallels?
I'd like to stick to a Mac rather than get a PC if I can.
Thx Mike
I have not heard anyone doing this successfully. ??
I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390-H MB, 32gb G Skill 3000 CL15, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD, Seasonic Prime 750W Titanium PSU
Unless you have one of the top end iMacs from within the last year or two, you will be looking at low to medium settings running in Parallels. Boot Camp would be a far better option if you have to run it on a Mac. This also depends on having an Intel based iMac, as the neither Parallels nor Boot Camp will work on the new M1 based models.
Bookmarks