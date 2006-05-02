Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Should I wait?

    MikeN87
    With the release of MSFS 2020 being such a hugh step forward all at once demanding a high end computer, I'm wondering if computers will advance and become cheaper faster than MSFS updates and later versions. So while you need a high end computer to run MSFS now, in a year or twoI would think (hope) that the average desktop would be cheaper AND fast enough to run MSFS with high settings? No

    Thx
    Mike
    sfojimbo
    No
    i7-10700K, ASUS Prime Z490-P motherboard, 32 gig, GTX 1080 Ti, 1TB M2 drive, Thrustmaster T16000M, Logitech Rudder Pedals , xbox controller.
    plainsman
    I agree with Jim, don't expect PC prices to go down a lot.
    The good news is you don't need a really powerful computer to run the program at 1080p with high settings. An i5 10600K or a Ryzen 5700 will run the program well with a GTX 1660ti and 16 GB of 3200 ram at that resolution.
    If you plan to run at 4K, then you need all the power you can find.
    I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390-H MB, 32gb G Skill 3000 CL15, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD, Seasonic Prime 750W Titanium PSU
