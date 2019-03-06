Here is Dijon-Darois airport created by Bruno Mérelle.

Dijon - Darois aerodrome is an aerodrome open to public air traffic, located in the town of Darois 10 km north-west of Dijon in Côte-d'Or.

It is used for the practice of leisure and tourism activities (light aviation and helicopter).
https://www.simvol.org/en/downloads/...s/dijon-darois