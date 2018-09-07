Thread: GPS Locks Screen and Sim

Originally Posted by wangdangdoodle Originally Posted by

Seem to remember this problem in FS2004 a decade or more ago, and it went away after I deleted the FS9.cfg file and rebuilt it (i.e. started the sim and allowed it to generate a new FS9.cfg, after which I spent a half hour resetting all my custom values).

No idea if this will help with your situation.

One more thing, with older addons, make sure that your panel.cfg calls up the FS9 GPS and not the FS2002 one. You can check one of the default planes to identify the name of the correct GPS file.

As for inability to resize the GPS panel, no idea.





Bill

Bill