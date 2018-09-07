Thread: GPS Locks Screen and Sim

Results 1 to 3 of 3

GPS Locks Screen and Sim

    Jarhead1971
    GPS Locks Screen and Sim

    I searched back to 2010 in the FS2004 forum using GPS as the search criteria.

    I did not find anything close to what I am experiencing.

    In the Cessna 404 Titan, along with a few other aircraft, when I hit the GPS icon it locks the screen and the sim.
    I have to ctrl alt delete - switch user, sign out, or restart Windows to do anything. Mouse and keyboard do nothing to exit the sim.

    In the titan the GPS comes up as half the screen and will not allow me to shrink it to a reasonable size.

    Anyone know how to fix this?
    wangdangdoodle
    Default

    Seem to remember this problem in FS2004 a decade or more ago, and it went away after I deleted the FS9.cfg file and rebuilt it (i.e. started the sim and allowed it to generate a new FS9.cfg, after which I spent a half hour resetting all my custom values).
    No idea if this will help with your situation.
    One more thing, with older addons, make sure that your panel.cfg calls up the FS9 GPS and not the FS2002 one. You can check one of the default planes to identify the name of the correct GPS file.
    As for inability to resize the GPS panel, no idea.


    All the best,
    Bill
    Jarhead1971
    Default

    Seem to remember this problem in FS2004 a decade or more ago, and it went away after I deleted the FS9.cfg file and rebuilt it (i.e. started the sim and allowed it to generate a new FS9.cfg, after which I spent a half hour resetting all my custom values).
    No idea if this will help with your situation.
    One more thing, with older addons, make sure that your panel.cfg calls up the FS9 GPS and not the FS2002 one. You can check one of the default planes to identify the name of the correct GPS file.
    As for inability to resize the GPS panel, no idea.


    All the best,
    Bill
    Thanks Bill,
    Here is my panel config for the GPS....

    [Window02]
    Background_color=0,0,0
    size_mm=456,378
    position=8
    visible=0
    ident=GPS_PANEL
    window_size= 0.500, 1.000
    window_pos= 0.000, 0.000

    gauge00=fs9gps!gps_500, 0,0,456,378
