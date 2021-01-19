Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Start up problems

  Yesterday, 11:10 PM
    ralphie1313
    Start up problems

    Hi can anyone tell me why this just starting happening when i try to start mfs it takes me to this page and keeps showing its installing updates but never does

    thanks
  Yesterday, 11:54 PM
    chicagorandy's Avatar
    chicagorandy
    Default

    Does anything happen when you click on the 'Get Updates' button at the upper right of the screen?
    "Don't believe everything you see on the internet." - Abraham Lincoln
