Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Aircraft pitch up with reduced power?

  1. Today, 03:51 PM #1
    sonett3
    sonett3 is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Posts
    1

    Default Aircraft pitch up with reduced power?

    Firstly just want to say how much I've appreciated the generosity of those who create freeware aircraft for us to enjoy over the past 17years (can it really be that long!). One issue I've had with one or two otherwise great models is the flight characteristic of pitching up when you reduce power and down when you increase it. As I understand it the opposite should be the case - as you accelerate airflow over the wings increases and with it lift. It makes a controlled descent on approach difficult and unrealistic? Is there anything that can be adjusted to improve this in the aircraft file? Thank you
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:30 PM #2
    ColR1948's Avatar
    ColR1948
    ColR1948 is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Location
    Manchester UK
    Posts
    2,958

    Default

    when I encounter funny behaviour with aircraft I find another model of the same and look in the aircraft.cfg and in some cases swap then over, a lot of times it saves me the trouble and also cures the problem.

    Col.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Reducing Power = Pitch Up ???
    By lepres in forum FSX
    Replies: 24
    Last Post: 10-13-2008, 07:04 PM
  2. Power input gives wrong pitch response?????
    By stinger2k2 in forum Aircraft Design
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 12-12-2005, 01:39 PM
  3. Positive vs negative pitch attitude with power?
    By MLangert in forum FS2004
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 04-09-2005, 06:11 PM
  4. Help, Can overclock lead to reduced CPU power??
    By tobruk in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 04-08-2004, 10:21 PM
  5. Power pitch problem...
    By jmagyar in forum FS2004
    Replies: 15
    Last Post: 01-22-2004, 04:21 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules