Santa Catalina Island is a rocky island off the coast of Southern California in the Gulf of Santa Catalina. The island name is often shortened to Catalina Island or just Catalina. The island is located about 29 mi south-southwest of Long Beach, California. The highest point on the island is Mount Orizaba at 2,097ft. Santa Catalina is part of the Channel Islands of California archipelago and lies within Los Angeles County. Catalina Island is the easternmost of the Channel Islands.
Its total population in the 2010 census was 4,096 people, 90 percent of whom live in the island's only incorporated city, Avalon. The second center of population is the unincorporated village of Two Harbors at the island's isthmus. Development also occurs at the smaller settlements of Rancho Escondido and Middle Ranch. The remaining population is scattered over the island between the two population centers.
Your mission is to fly from Van Nuys (KVNY) to Catalina (KAVX) with any Canadian Xpress® freeware or payware propeller aircraft you have the rank to fly.
Join Canadian Xpress today in order to participate as there are some great prizes to be won including:
Any Aerosoft Download Product from:
The July 2021 Monthly Challenge is open to all Canadian Xpress pilots from July 1 until July 29th, 2021 so join Canadian Xpress today by visiting https://canadianxpress.ca .
*Canadian Xpress accepts 50% of your VATSIM, IVAO or other Virtual airline hours with no limits.
Bookmarks