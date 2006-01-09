Newbie question: Looking for an app to rotate and view 3D models, e.g. https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/fslib...rchid=86830261. I'm doing a painting of several historic CAP aircraft and trying to get them into matching perspective and lighting; thought this might be a way to approach one at a time. Using Windows 10; referenced S-39B model is FS2000. Thanks for any help!