I have a question regarding 737 from eadt and xp11 airac.
first questions is if I try to land on 24L klax with the right frequence then the plane land next to the road.
is it me or the plane or has it to do with airac. If I load simbrief with 2003 airac than in x-plane I got the message this is 1802 and differs from the 2003. could that be the problem.
second question is what is the state of art regarding the AP is it full working? because during flight a lot of different situations are there.
changing in altitude and speed and so on.
looking forward hearing from you.