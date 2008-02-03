Thread: B170 panel problem

Results 1 to 1 of 1

    Default B170 panel problem

    I am trying to run the Bristol B170 by Mike Stone (SB170.zip) in FSX
    I have also downloaded the FSX upgrade ( Bristol170fsx.zip) by Nick Tselepides but cannot get all the gauges to show on the panel despite following all the instructions and putting all the files where they should be
    Any help please
    I should be getting this panel full of gauges (the 2D image)
    but getting this one (panel image)
