Frame rate problems? Help is reportedly coming from Asobo
"Asobo is introducing some substantial updates to Microsoft Flight Simulator. In a livestream showcasing the forthcoming Sim Update 5, the development team did a compare and contrast between the two versions. The differences were striking. Where Sim Update 4 struggled to stay about 30fps with a 100 percent CPU load, Sim Update 5 hit a cool 60fps on Ultra Settings using real flying conditions — and all this on an i7-9700k rig with an RTX 2060 Super graphics card."
https://www.ign.com/articles/microso...e-improvements
HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB DDR RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
Bookmarks