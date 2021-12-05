Hello, aside from not being able to enjoy the Aerosofts CRJ 700 planes, I still cannot get the controls to respond to any of my planes. especially the throttle. I checked with Thrustmaster and got instructions regarding checking to see if it was working fine with the control panel. Since, the Nordic update i have had this issue. I deleted, redownloaded and reinstalled the CRJ and still MSFS shuts down. my big issue here is that i have no throttle control. It was! In the 320s for example is says that the idle range is conflicting with reverse thrust settings. after many tried it says the same thing. if this sounds confusing it is because i am. ... i am seeking help to avoid a complete reinstall. question... ? if i delete all 320s and put back new ones will that resolve the issue? each time i try to calibrate the throttle it stays the same. or, should i create all new profiles in the controls? (Thrustmaster TCA airbus quadrant with add-on)

teebirdie2