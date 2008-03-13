Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Perth CTD Upon Approach

  Today, 01:58 PM #1
    Jarhead1971
    Perth CTD Upon Approach

    I'm stumped.

    Flying IFR from Sydney to Perth, absolutely smooth flight.
    Descent from FL360 to FL250, smooth as silk.
    Descent from FL250 to FL150, smooth as silk.
    Get to PIY marker and begin my final descent and turn toward approach marker and my A330-300 went from 250kts to 000kts in a split second. Plane dropped slowly out of the sky and "landed" on grass surrounded by trees, then CTD.

    Rather than start that flight over, I got into a Fokker 100 at Albany and flew to Bunbury and north to Perth.
    Everything fine until I was 15 miles out, cleared to land on Runway 3.
    CTD.
    Tried starting from Perth: CTD.

    Ideas?
  Today, 02:23 PM #2
    JSMR's Avatar
    JSMR
    Default

    What PER airport is it? VOZ? Other freeware? MFSG? Do you have any new scenery/textures you've installed?
  Today, 02:38 PM #3
    Jarhead1971
    JSMR:

    PER International. YPPH.

    Nothing new in scenery. I have been ignoring Australia for quite some time and decided it was time to go explore it.

    This is actually the first time I have sim flown Australia in FS2004: A Century of Flight, even though I've had it since it came out.

    I have FSX also, but have yet to fly Australia in it, too.

    I am basically a CFS2 guy. Flown some over Australia in CFS2.

    I know it has to be a scenery conflict.
    I figured perhaps there was a known issue you all would have already covered with a specific Perth area scenery conflict.
  Today, 02:48 PM #4
    Jarhead1971
    Default

    My YPPH scenery files are from 2003.

    I just went in and removed them to a storage folder.
    I'll see if that fixes it.
