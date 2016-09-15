Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Does the New Performance Update Indicate the End of World Updates

    Does the new performance update indicate the end of World Updates? Are they now going to focus on fixing this simulator and everything wrong with it now that they beautified what they felt was the world? Here's to hoping anyway!
    I really do hope so, the deeper my attention goes into the sim the more I find faults, there's so much that needs attention....
    Quote Originally Posted by daspinall
    I really do hope so, the deeper my attention goes into the sim the more I find faults, there's so much that needs attention....
    Exactly. I found that we need add on airplanes for aircraft to fly right, otherwise some default aircraft are practically uncontrollable. I hope that they fix their autopilot issues with the autopilot shutting off after a while in flight, and many other things. That's just one example that needs to be taken care of.

    I'm not signing up for the testing. I was a tester for the main one and I feel they ignored us completely.
