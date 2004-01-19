Thread: Stuttering while landing

I have a high end computer. The flight is very smooth until final approach. I start to get stuttering as I approach the runway. It doesn't matter what size the airport is or how many objects, buildings etc., Anyone have any ideas?
How high end is your high end computer?
In any event, it sounds like you have a setting or two set to ultra that should be backed off a bit. As you get close to the ground your system may be trying to paint every single blade of grass or even the grain of the concrete.
i7-10700K, ASUS Prime Z490-P motherboard, 32 gig, GTX 1080 Ti, 1TB M2 drive, Thrustmaster T16000M, Logitech Rudder Pedals , xbox controller.
