Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Stuttering while landing

  1. Today, 08:17 PM #1
    Energizer23
    Energizer23 is online now Member
    Join Date
    May 2010
    Location
    Florida USA
    Posts
    104

    Question Stuttering while landing

    I have a high end computer. The flight is very smooth until final approach. I start to get stuttering as I approach the runway. It doesn't matter what size the airport is or how many objects, buildings etc., Anyone have any ideas?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:08 PM #2
    sfojimbo
    sfojimbo is offline Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2020
    Posts
    294

    Default

    How high end is your high end computer?

    In any event, it sounds like you have a setting or two set to ultra that should be backed off a bit. As you get close to the ground your system may be trying to paint every single blade of grass or even the grain of the concrete.
    i7-10700K, ASUS Prime Z490-P motherboard, 32 gig, GTX 1080 Ti, 1TB M2 drive, Thrustmaster T16000M, Logitech Rudder Pedals , xbox controller.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Serious stuttering while moving on the ground !!
    By leffepojken in forum FS2004
    Replies: 20
    Last Post: 01-19-2004, 11:09 AM
  2. Problem while simming while online
    By scampbell in forum FS2004
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 12-24-2003, 08:44 PM
  3. Lurching / stuttering of aircraft motion while taxiing.
    By tokerino in forum FS2002
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 01-20-2002, 04:47 AM
  4. PROBLEM WITH STUTTERING
    By gater in forum FS2002
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 01-10-2002, 11:08 PM
  5. GeForceIIMX400 stuttering
    By stephenwhite in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 10-06-2001, 06:17 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules