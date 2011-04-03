Thread: Throttle problems

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Throttle problems

    PDNoel
    I have been flying tubeliners for years and upgraded to a Windows 7 64-bit OS a while back. After about a year of successful flying my throttle response became inaccurate at any speed. It will overspeed whether on auto-throttle or manual and even lose speed up until the point of stalling on other occasions. It does not matter the aircraft I use. This happens more frequently at speeds over 200 knots.

    I have used both the boxed and the Steam version with the same results. I can't understand why this happened all at once. I have tried reinstalling both versions with the same results as well. I have also reinstalled FSUIPC. Any suggestions would be appreciated.
    mrzippy
    Are you using a joystick/throttle combination? If so, has it been calibrated recently?
