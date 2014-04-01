Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: FSX suddenly stopped working

  Today, 08:51 AM
    sapphire
    sapphire
    Join Date
    Feb 2006
    Location
    Thatcham
    Posts
    119

    FSX suddenly stopped working

    2 days ago my FSX was working fine !
    Today, I went to load it up and it will no longer load, all I get is the Microsoft Flight Simulator FSX initial logon screen then it disappears and nothing loads.
    I run an high end windows 10 64 bit ASUS laptop with Nvidia GEFORcE GTX.
    I have totally uninstalled FSX and FSX Acceleration, re-installed it all and still it will not load.
    FS2004 works perfectly well though.
    With thanks for any help
  Today, 09:19 AM
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    18,386

    Default

    If it crashes after the Splash screen, the most common problem is a corrupt logbook.bin file located in Flight Simulator X folder in My Documents. Remove that file or delete it and restart your Sim.
    Mr Zippy

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
