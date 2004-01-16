Thread: Dissapointed with GPU update

I upgraded from my GForce 1060 6 GB to a RTX 3060 12 GB videocard, which is supposed to almost double its performance. My results are really dissapointing, as I didnt experience any improvement, but instead also a slightly worse FPM rate of about 5%.-
I tried with the last Nvidia driver using the same settings as before.-
The only diference is that the Developer performance window, shows no more the "limited by GPU" leyend which was common before, red sectors at the GPU line are completely gone, and now only shows "limited by main thread" constantly.-
The system memory usage is not more than 70% (I have 24 GB RAM) and the video memory usage doesnt exceed 6 Gb. -
I use medium to high graphic settings at MSFS.
My CPU is an i7 990X overclocked to 4,5 Ghz (old but reliable),- So I am very surprised and angry for spending about $ 900 for nothing.-
Any opinions ?
Thanks
