Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Dissapointed with GPU update

  1. Today, 08:54 PM #1
    soldano
    soldano is offline Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Buenos Aires, Argentina.
    Posts
    326

    Default Dissapointed with GPU update

    I upgraded from my GForce 1060 6 GB to a RTX 3060 12 GB videocard, which is supposed to almost double its performance. My results are really dissapointing, as I didnt experience any improvement, but instead also a slightly worse FPM rate of about 5%.-

    I tried with the last Nvidia driver using the same settings as before.-

    The only diference is that the Developer performance window, shows no more the "limited by GPU" leyend which was common before, red sectors at the GPU line are completely gone, and now only shows "limited by main thread" constantly.-

    The system memory usage is not more than 70% (I have 24 GB RAM) and the video memory usage doesnt exceed 6 Gb. -

    I use medium to high graphic settings at MSFS.

    My CPU is an i7 990X overclocked to 4,5 Ghz (old but reliable),- So I am very surprised and angry for spending about $ 900 for nothing.-

    Any opinions ?

    Thanks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:15 PM #2
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    1,276

    Default

    What make if card is it? I presume it’s genuine? I don’t know much about the 3060 and what to expect, but it doesn’t sound right to me.

    Regards
    Steve
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs. - Reverb G2 VR Headset
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Hey everybody! Im dissapointed!
    By mellmaus in forum FS2004
    Replies: 18
    Last Post: 01-16-2004, 11:44 PM
  2. still a little dissapointed........please help
    By oatsoda021 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 11-05-2003, 08:37 AM
  3. Dissapointed with Megascenery 2004: SoCal
    By Hawkeyeted in forum FS2004
    Replies: 17
    Last Post: 09-09-2003, 07:31 PM
  4. //LETS GIVE OUR BRAINS SOME USE\\ I HAVE TO SAY THAT I AM DISSAPOINTED IN THE STANDARD OF THREADS ON THIS FORUM RECENTLY
    By cookie99 in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 12-06-2002, 08:58 PM
  5. Dissapointed With Download ............First Time Ever
    By Trent_800 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 17
    Last Post: 03-01-2002, 06:51 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules