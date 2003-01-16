Page 2 of 2 FirstFirst 12
Thread: Disappointed with GPU update

  Today, 10:27 AM #11
    loki's Avatar
    loki
    Default Disappointed with GPU update

    Quote Originally Posted by daspinall View Post
    Like Plainsman pointed out, your ram needs to be DDR4, the DDR3 is most likely the root of your gpu problem. If you have the budget get 32gigs of Corsair Dominator they are a real real workhorse.... that alone will drastically improve the gpu performance...... Yor 3 main components need to complement each other in performance and speed. One weak link in the triangle cpu ram gpu and you're going to suffer performance loss, in your case your gps is suffering...
    How is DDR4 going to help with their CPU? It's an old model and supports DDR3.

    As for the GPU, no, you should not need to overclock to get good performance. In this case upgrading the GPU likely just moved the bottleneck over to the CPU.

    One other possibility is whether they did a clean install of the GPU drivers.
  Today, 10:37 AM #12
    DominicS
    Quote Originally Posted by soldano View Post
    I am aware about my CPU limitations, but with the new GPU I expected at least some slight perfomance improvement, but I got just a slight worse perfomance, that is what surprises me
  Today, 10:49 AM #13
    rooitou's Avatar
    rooitou
    Yeah, I agree with the other guys about the CPU and possibly the RAM being bottlenecks. It's like putting a V8 in a Toyota Corolla. If you don't upgrade the chassis, gearbox, clutch and tyres at the same time, that Corolla is not going anywhere.

    Always best to keep motherboard, CPU, RAM and GPU within the same generation or two, otherwise they become bottlenecks.
  Today, 10:53 AM #14
    daspinall's Avatar
    daspinall
    Quote Originally Posted by loki View Post
    How is DDR4 going to help with their CPU? It's an old model and supports DDR3.

    As for the GPU, no, you should not need to overclock to get good performance. In this case upgrading the GPU likely just moved the bottleneck over to the CPU.

    One other possibility is whether they did a clean install of the GPU drivers.
    "As for the GPU, no, you should not need to overclock" I would have agreed with that a year a go.... however I learned this year if you don't overclock you have only factory setting, and not getting the full performance from the components.... My GPU will not run MSFS un-clocked in factory settings, I overclocked it and now it eats MSFS in ultra! and it's got the ram and cpu to back it up which are also clocked...... you don't see post from me on msfs crashing anymore...... there is no one stop solution for all because we all have different rigs and components.....
  Today, 11:24 AM #15
    Throttle_Up's Avatar
    Throttle_Up
    Quote Originally Posted by g7rta View Post
    What make if card is it? I presume it’s genuine? I don’t know much about the 3060 and what to expect, but it doesn’t sound right to me.

    Regards
    Steve
    Its a well known card, Im considering it as well for a future rig.

    Easy to check with GPU-Z
    https://www.techpowerup.com/gpuz/
