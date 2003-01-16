Thread: Disappointed with GPU update

As for the GPU, no, you should not need to overclock to get good performance. In this case upgrading the GPU likely just moved the bottleneck over to the CPU.
One other possibility is whether they did a clean install of the GPU drivers.
Yeah, I agree with the other guys about the CPU and possibly the RAM being bottlenecks. It's like putting a V8 in a Toyota Corolla. If you don't upgrade the chassis, gearbox, clutch and tyres at the same time, that Corolla is not going anywhere.
Always best to keep motherboard, CPU, RAM and GPU within the same generation or two, otherwise they become bottlenecks.
Easy to check with GPU-Z
https://www.techpowerup.com/gpuz/
