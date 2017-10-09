Thread: Button lights out! no button lights..

Results 1 to 2 of 2

  Today, 04:55 PM
    mjhopkins
    Jul 2010
    On some aircraft C172 C208 CJ4 for example, the button light no longer lights up to indicate AP NAV HDG, etc... They function, but no indications that they have been selected. They all USED to work and still do on some aircraft, but now not on those I just listed.

    Anyone else seen this??? I saw an old complaint in FSX, but not applicable to MSFS.

    Really annoying.... could have been an earlier update, since I might not have flown those above for some weeks....

    Anyone???
  Today, 06:01 PM
    Cavulife
    Aug 2020
    California
    Are you SURE that all of these used to have lights? I do get the lights on the C208, but I just checked the C172, CJ4, DA40NG and Bonanza and I get no lights and I don't really see a spot for the light like on the C208.
