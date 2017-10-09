Thread: Button lights out! no button lights..

Originally Posted by mjhopkins Originally Posted by

On some aircraft C172 C208 CJ4 for example, the button light no longer lights up to indicate AP NAV HDG, etc... They function, but no indications that they have been selected. They all USED to work and still do on some aircraft, but now not on those I just listed.



Anyone else seen this??? I saw an old complaint in FSX, but not applicable to MSFS.



Really annoying.... could have been an earlier update, since I might not have flown those above for some weeks....



Anyone???