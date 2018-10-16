Thread: Simmer for decades with add-ons under my belt.... MSFS is good when it works....

It's because the main data files for the sim are held on servers. When those are updated, everyone accessing them must also update.
Originally Posted by northeast
Why do we HAVE to download updates before we can fly?
Asobo will release 6 sim updates and 6 world updates every year for the next 10 years.
