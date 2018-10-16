Thread: Simmer for decades with add-ons under my belt.... MSFS is good when it works....

Results 1 to 6 of 6

Simmer for decades with add-ons under my belt.... MSFS is good when it works....

    northeast
    Simmer for decades with add-ons under my belt.... MSFS is good when it works....

    I have had to reinstall MSFS three times. I have lost products that I paid for such as the Jabiru. I have had my internet slowed due to having to download the program AGAIN. Why do we HAVE to download updates before we can fly? The whole thing is a mess. Tuesday night - I get a cup of chocolate and snuggle-up to the computer so I can go flying.... I try to load the program... UPDATE!!!!!! Gonna take the better part of a day to download and will ruin you internet access for the next few weeks... And a month later? UPDATE!!!!
    g7rta
    Hi,
    sorry to hear you’re having problems. The first question is.. why have you lost your payware addons? You shouldn’t lose any just because you have reinstalled it. I’ve done several installations myself (including completely formatting the pc) but I still have my addons, stored in a folder, complete with serial keys if needed... including the Jabaru.
    Of course addons bought from the Marketplace are the easiest to reinstall.

    Asobo constantly updating it as you know. With the sim being (mainly) an online sim, we all need to be using the same version.. hence the updates being mandatory. I suppose this is a pain if your broadband isn’t all that fast, but it’s a requirement I’m afraid.


    Steve
    tiger1962
    Quote Originally Posted by northeast View Post
    Why do we HAVE to download updates before we can fly?
    It's because the main data files for the sim are held on servers. When those are updated, everyone accessing them must also update.
    Asobo will release 6 sim updates and 6 world updates every year for the next 10 years.
    chicagorandy
    A substantial portion of MSFS 2020 IS online. This latest and IMHO greatest iteration of home flight sims is VERY demanding of PC resources too. These are two well-known factors that should influence one's decision to purchase and play this game. In my case I purposely upgraded my PC to meet at least the published middle recommendation and increased my XFinity internet to 200mbps which works marvelously.

    Since the game only uses a person's internet bandwidth while playing the game, I don't understand how it could influence one's internet access capabilities outside of gameplay time?

    As to the other comment, downloading (or uploading) anything online does NOT 'slow down' my internet speed, my internet speed is whatever my provider is supplying at that moment. It DOES use bandwidth which could limit what else I could be doing at the same time online, but the speed is not slowed down.
    tiger1962
    Quote Originally Posted by chicagorandy View Post
    Since the game only uses a person's internet bandwidth while playing the game, I don't understand how it could influence one's internet access capabilities outside of gameplay time?
    If you're on an Unlimited data package, it doesn't, but if you have a data limit it certainly will.
    plainsman
    Let's take an analogy. Would you buy a 2021 Acura, then put 5 quartz of 20 weight from a case of oil your dad left in the garage in 1948, then complain that the car is a mess when the engine seizes? Of course not!! The spec requirements say you need 20MB/s of internet speed and you really need 30MB/s to run it acceptably. That should be part of the consideration to purchase the sim. If you don't have the internet speed, there are other less demanding simulators that will work. You don't blame the software for your lack of facilities. At 78MB/s my downloads take a few hours, never all day!
    I know you may not have good internet coverage, but that isn't reason to say "the whole thing is a mess"!
