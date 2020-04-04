Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Help with recording flights in VR

    I would like to know if there's a tool that will let me record flight and also in VR without recording the dreaded goggle view..... I'm ready to start making videos!
    I have googled this question many times myself.

    Some say a program called “OBS” is the best for capturing VR. I tried it & personally found it too complicated. I was once determined to to get it working and followed a tutorial.. but then flight sim crashed, so I gave up.

    The easiest way with the Reverb G2 is to go to the WMR home in vr, and press the Windows button on the controller so that the menu pops up.. then press the video camera symbol. It counts down 3..2...1... while you quickly get back into msfs
    However, it will only record for a maximum of 5 minutes and you end up losing the first 30 seconds or so. I also find that (more often than not) the audio doesn’t capture correctly, but they might just be my setup. I does record excellent quality video though.

    Lately I have simply been pressing Win+G (for the Xbox gamebar to pop up) and capturing it with that. It’ll record for hours and works flawlessly. Only problem though... you end up with the double screen which we don’t want.
    I then go into a video editor & chose either the left or right image.. then enlarge it to get rid of the round edges. You lose some of the quality & resolution this way.

    Take a look at my recordings when you get a moment
    https://youtube.com/channel/UCYSAQm7...yKfO5Gw/videos
    Some were done with WMR’s built in recorder, but the later ones done with the gamebar and then edited.

    I would love a simple recorder for VR but haven’t found one yet.

    Regards
    Steve
    Something came up the other week I think they wanted 60 quid it did everything.. I thought I book marked, but it seems I didn't... I was ready to go off and buy it!!!!! there is some software for recording VR without the goggles effect but hell if I can find it!!!!! I may have to spend a night watching some MSFS2020 users videos to see if they have a link to the software!!! thanks Steve........
