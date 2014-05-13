Can anyone help please? Considering I am not very expert, please if possible keep it simple! This problem with standard and FBW. ILS landing, all going well with ap all ok with ILS but when I set lower speed for landing the plane will not slow down. Eventually with flaps down but at too high a speed (unrealistic) and reducing throttle it will start to reduce speed but very slowly and not enough for safe landing speed. When i disengage ap it's better but by then it's a mess! In case it's relevant, I am not using a flightplan. What am I doing wrong? Thanks.
Roy