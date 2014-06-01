Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Looking to start a Southwest Virtual Airline :)

  1. Yesterday, 10:39 PM #1
    Pilotdave1970
    Pilotdave1970 is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Feb 2015
    Posts
    17

    Default Looking to start a Southwest Virtual Airline :)

    I am searching for a team of experienced flight simmers to start a Southwest Virtual Airline. I am wanting a mature group of leaders that will have time to run a successful virtual airline. I know there are a few out there but I have a slightly different format, and would like to have a team to help me run it.

    Thanks and I look forward to your reply, if your interested please INBOX me.

    Dave
    Last edited by Pilotdave1970; Yesterday at 10:44 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Air Southwest UK Virtual Airline Now Recruiting - A virtual airline with a difference
    By addie_breadstick in forum Virtual Airlines
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 01-06-2014, 03:43 PM
  2. Looking to start a new virtual airline-- Want opinions.
    By unitedflyer787 in forum Virtual Airlines
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 06-11-2013, 02:42 AM
  3. BRAND NEW VIRTUAL AIRLINE COMING SEPTEMBER 10th LOOKING FOR START UP STAFF
    By nr820s in forum Virtual Airlines
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 09-03-2012, 01:29 PM
  4. Looking for a group of flight simmers to start planning a virtual airline with me.
    By reesed in forum Virtual Airlines
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 05-07-2011, 06:46 PM
  5. Looking to start A Virtual Airline
    By Jonathan744 in forum Virtual Airlines
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 09:10 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules