Hi,

I purchased MSFS2020 last week, downloaded, installed, launched and successfully flew.

I then rebooted. Since coming back into windows MSFS2020 will not launch. I click the MSFS2020 icon on the start menu and nothing happens. I see nothing in the event log that might tell me what's going on.

I have uninstalled the app completely and tried to reinstall it. However, now when I try to launch the downloaded app by clicking the icon on the start menu nothing happens.

I have also tried resetting the MS Store and stopping/starting the gaming services.

Does anyone have any advice?

Thanks - jb