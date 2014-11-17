Thread: New monitor

Results 1 to 2 of 2

New monitor

    harpsi
    Default New monitor

    Hi

    After thinking, rethinking, having some extra bugdet and seeing that good monitors are also in shortage like GPUs, I have now two options for a good Microsoft Flight Simulator monitor at a great discount:

    - Dell Allienware AW3420DW with G-Sync native, 3440*1440, but no HDR >>> 850 euros
    - LG 48A16LA 48" OLED UltraHD 4K with fixed refresh rate at 60 Hz and HDR10 (is it true?) >>> 1015 euros

    My main problem is tearing, lag or stutters when MSFS is going to 20-30 fps since I like to have all types of extra addons installed like AI aircraft, volumetric clouds and so on... Going down to 25/30 fps, it seems that a G-Sync native monitor is better but I lose the HDR...

    Which one to choose? I still have one day to decide... I will also use the same monitor for video editing.

    My main specs are: i9-10900K, Asus RTX 3090 OC, MSI MEG Z490 ACE, RAM 32 GB 3200 CL16 and Kraken Z73.
    davidc2
    I've read that the higher the refresh rate, the better things will look. Came out of a PC Magazine article.


    https://www.laptopmag.com/articles/best-gaming-monitors

    Was not the same article, but still has good information
    Windows 10 Pro, 32 gigs DDR4 RAM, Nvidia GForce GTX 1660, Intel I7 10700 running at 3.8, with Noctua NH-L9x65, Premium Low-Profile CPU Cooler
