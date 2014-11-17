Thread: New monitor

Hi
After thinking, rethinking, having some extra bugdet and seeing that good monitors are also in shortage like GPUs, I have now two options for a good Microsoft Flight Simulator monitor at a great discount:
- Dell Allienware AW3420DW with G-Sync native, 3440*1440, but no HDR >>> 850 euros
- LG 48A16LA 48" OLED UltraHD 4K with fixed refresh rate at 60 Hz and HDR10 (is it true?) >>> 1015 euros
My main problem is tearing, lag or stutters when MSFS is going to 20-30 fps since I like to have all types of extra addons installed like AI aircraft, volumetric clouds and so on... Going down to 25/30 fps, it seems that a G-Sync native monitor is better but I lose the HDR...
Which one to choose? I still have one day to decide... I will also use the same monitor for video editing.
My main specs are: i9-10900K, Asus RTX 3090 OC, MSI MEG Z490 ACE, RAM 32 GB 3200 CL16 and Kraken Z73.
