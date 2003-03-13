Couldn't activate ILS approach in Canary Islands
I flew the Daher TBM from Tenerife to Lanzarote yesterday. The flight plan I set up on the World Map screen included an ILS approach at Lanzarote (Arrecife). Before taking off, I checked the PROC menu on the MFD screen (in the Working Title-modified G3000) to confirm that all the approach intersections for the runway in question were entered there.
I noticed however that the options to either activate or load the approach were grayed out. Removing the approach was the only option available to me. I'd looked up the ILS/LOC frequency for the runway, dialed it in on my Logitech radio panel, and set it as the active frequency for NAV 1. I hoped that pressing the APR button on the Logitech multipanel I use for autopilot functions would still work to commence a glideslope-governed descent to Lanzarote once I reached the appropriate intersection on final. But nothing happened when I tried that. Instead of commencing a final descent, the TBM maintained the autopilot's last altitude setting. At that point, I manually controlled the descent through the AP until disengaging it at about 300 ft. ASL and hand flying the Daher to the runway.
I haven't encountered a similar ILS-approach problem when flying the Daher or other aircraft equipped with Garmins in the U.S. Can anybody tell me why ILS would be unavailable in this situation? Would setting up the approach in the Daher's G3000 MFD menu instead of through the MSFS World Map made a difference?
