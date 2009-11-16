Hi all:
I wanted to ask you. Do anyone of you have tried it?
I found an opportunity, but it's very expensive.
However, my main concern is it could be incompatible with airports sceneries which have their own mesh/terrain. (Normally, that terrain is quite bad, but I would be afraid to have worse outcomes, and I don't want to lose the airports either.

So do you know if it blends well with other sceneries?
Regards.