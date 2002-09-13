Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Boeing 747 cruises with nose 5 degrees up (normal?)

    Rebrecs
    Boeing 747 cruises with nose 5 degrees up (normal?)

    Hi, I am just learning the 737 and 747 aircraft, so yes, this will be a newbie-ish question. I am using the aircraft that came with FSX when I bought it.

    Both of these aircraft tend to cruise with nose 5% up. I don't personally care if the plane likes to fly that attitude. But, I began trying to reduce the pitch angle, because it seemed to me, it was steep enough to be uncomfortable to passengers and crew on a long flight.

    Viewing the aircraft from external camera (while not exactly a scientific test) quickly shows the rear windows quite a bit lower than those further toward the front.

    So far, I have not found a way to reduce that attitude to "level" without descending.
    My question is simple - is that pitch normal?

    747 might be the most successful money maker in aviation history- so if they say 5% is fine -- who am I to disagree.
    Seems to steep to me.
    lnuss
    Yes, it's normal. When any aircraft flies at a slow Indicated Airspeed (IAS) it will, in level flight, be somewhat nose up. With the thin air at higher altitudes, the (IAS) is a relatively low reading for the actual speed it's traveling through the air, and it needs a higher pitch attitude to attain the higher angle of attack needed for slow speed flying.

    For more thorough treatment of these two subjects, see the Wikipedia articles:

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Indicated_airspeed

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Angle_of_attack

    Larry N.

    As Skylab would say:
    Remember: Aviation is NOT an exact Science!
