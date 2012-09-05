Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Best Place to Buy MSFS

    Default Best Place to Buy MSFS

    I see different places to buy MSFS Premium. I thought the microsoft store was the place but I keep getting the page to direct me to buy it through XBox as un upgrade to the standard version I am using now. I see you can get it through Amazon. I guess what I am asking is where have some of you purchased it.
    Buy from MS or Steam!
