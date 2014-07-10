Gaming Services may have possibly ended my MSFS use on this PC. There is no effective repair of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020. I don't understand why. I have reached out to them to try to fix the issue of Non-Run to no avail. I have even scoured my drives of any trace of the game and then re-installed it. A process that took a few hours from the discs. It still won't run. I have tried rolling back my PC. I have tried everything short of formatting my drives. I spent well over $1000 that I really didn't have, to use Flight Simulator. I have used MSFS since the 90's. I have never experienced a scenario where, not only can I not run Flight Simulator but I can't even reinstall it. I want my money back. If anyone wants theirs back plus all the time and frustration, speak up. I know I'm not the only one who has had it with these people. MSFS is a mess!!