Thread: Gaming Services

  1. Today, 07:19 PM #1
    Ducktooth
    I have had the occasional CTD but ever since yesterday I have had a crash before I even get to the main MSFS menu. Now I am learning about "Gaming Services" and how so many people have had this same issue seemingly related to this Gaming Services, whose tweaking requires access to all files etc. When I try looking up Gaming Services to re-install, I get a fairly sketchy site: https://windowsreport.com/download-microsoft-gaming-services-app/ Very Eastern European. Very dubious. Could this be some kind of maleware? Is Gaming Services next going to require your debit card information? Social Security number? I mean seriously, WTF?!
  2. Today, 07:31 PM #2
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    I wouldn't go searching or downloading it from any website that doesn't start with https://www.microsoft.com. It might be a genuine site.. but then it might not be.
    The website you visited had microsoft in the address, but unless the address begins with https://www.microsoft.com then it could be anything.
    Best to stay clear just in case.

    As for your problem, I’m not quite sure what it is, but maybe this will help
    https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/showt...icrosoft-Store

    Regards
    Steve
  3. Today, 08:21 PM #3
    Ducktooth
    Thanks for that input. I have tried everything suggested in the post. I have tried everything short of burning sage or formatting my drives after wrapping my pc in foil. Nothing seems to get me past the Gaming Services problem. At this point it's not even clear if I am fully installed or not. I installed the game originally with discs but all setup seems to do is send me to the MS Store. This is driving people nuts. It is almost as if the program is being held hostage.
