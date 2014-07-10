Thread: Gaming Services

I wouldn't go searching or downloading it from any website that doesn't start with https://www.microsoft.com. It might be a genuine site.. but then it might not be.
The website you visited had microsoft in the address, but unless the address begins with https://www.microsoft.com then it could be anything.
Best to stay clear just in case.
As for your problem, I’m not quite sure what it is, but maybe this will help
https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/showt...icrosoft-Store
Regards
Steve
Last edited by g7rta; Today at 07:46 PM.
Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs. - Reverb G2 VR Headset
Bookmarks