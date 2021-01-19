Thread: Flight sim won't start

Hi, I have just had a MSFS update on start up and after installing , I then selected a flight and the game crashed , Since then, If i right click on the MSFS icon and go to run as Admin to run the Flight Sim, the MS Store opens up and its asking me to install Game services but on the top right , It says The Product is installed.
I have no idea on what to do, If it will correct itself or not, I have rebooted the PC, But no way of starting the sim.
I have had the FS since launch and first time having this issue.
Thanks for any help
