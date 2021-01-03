de Havilland DHC-6 Twin Otter

In development now: Aerosoft is putting the finishing touches on it's second aircraft for MSFS2020.

Twin Otters in 100, 200 and 300 types, with flavors like floats, wheels, big bouncy cartoon "tundra tires" for rocky shores and well tundra! Also skiis for arctic ice, amphibious (floats that have wheels the fold up inside, take off from a runway, land on water, fly back to the runway).


DHC6_100_FLOATER
DHC6_100_WHEELS_PAX
DHC6_100_WHEELS_CARGO
DHC6_300_AMPHIBIAN_PAX
DHC6_300_FLOATER_PAX_SHORT_NOSE
DHC6_300_FLOATER_PAX
DHC6_300_SKI_CARGO
DHC6_300_TUNDRA_CARGO
DHC6_300_TUNDRA_PAX
DHC6_300_WHEELS_CARGO_3BLADE
DHC6_300_WHEELS_CARGO_4BLADE
DHC6_300_WHEELS_PAX
DHC6_300_WHEELS_PARAJUMPER


Sorry, Vikings need not apply, as the -400 is not included nor planned at this time (Viking Air bought the rights to the Twin Otter and make brand new planes, albeit with nicer weather radars and a full glass cockpit).


It's not ready yet... but testing starts next week...

For screenshots, developer statements, questions to the devs, livery requests, and progress reports. Check all 27 pages for screenshots, closeups:

https://forum.aerosoft.com/index.php...otter/page/27/