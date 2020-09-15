Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: MSFS 2020 Premium

  1. Today, 03:25 PM #1
    usb777's Avatar
    usb777
    usb777 is offline Senior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2012
    Location
    Reno,NV
    Posts
    2,117

    Default MSFS 2020 Premium

    Bought a nice new Asus laptop with windows ten and with the one month free xbox checked out the MSFS2020 standard edition. Have one month free. I do not play games but I have FS2004 ad FSX. I love the new MSFS 2020 so I want the premium edition but do not want to play through xbox and pay their monthly fee if I do not need to. What are my options and will I need to remove the standard MSFS 2020 before installing the premium edition. Where would be the best place to buy and download the digital edition as well.
    Mike G.
    Intel Core i7-4770K, ASUS MAXIMUS VI HERO Motherboard, , 8GB Memory , EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 6GB Video Card,Corsair Enthusiast 750W 80+ Bronze Certified ATX Power Supply,Windows 7 64bit, Corsair Hydro Series H55 CPU Cooler
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:08 PM #2
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    1,255

    Default

    Hi Mike, glad you’re sorted with the laptop & enjoying MSFS

    There are a few posts on the official forum, from people asking if you can upgrade to the premium deluxe from the standard, game pass edition. Most are saying that you could only do that if you kept the Xbox pass going.
    https://forums.flightsimulator.com/t...version/295745

    So, if I were you I would simply ordered the premium deluxe edition from the MS Store. I don’t know if you’d have to remove the Xbox one first. Maybe not if you’re logged into the store with the same account?


    Regards
    Steve
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs. - Reverb G2 VR Headset
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Looking to purchase MSFS Premium Deluxe
    By medline in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 02-25-2021, 04:22 AM
  2. Lost MSFS Premium after upgrade
    By eagle641 in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 10-24-2020, 12:08 AM
  3. It's not MSFS 2020, it's MSFS
    By Seanmo in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 38
    Last Post: 09-15-2020, 05:58 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules