Thread: MSFS 2020 Premium

MSFS 2020 Premium
Bought a nice new Asus laptop with windows ten and with the one month free xbox checked out the MSFS2020 standard edition. Have one month free. I do not play games but I have FS2004 ad FSX. I love the new MSFS 2020 so I want the premium edition but do not want to play through xbox and pay their monthly fee if I do not need to. What are my options and will I need to remove the standard MSFS 2020 before installing the premium edition. Where would be the best place to buy and download the digital edition as well.
Mike G.
Intel Core i7-4770K, ASUS MAXIMUS VI HERO Motherboard, , 8GB Memory , EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 6GB Video Card,Corsair Enthusiast 750W 80+ Bronze Certified ATX Power Supply,Windows 7 64bit, Corsair Hydro Series H55 CPU Cooler
Bookmarks