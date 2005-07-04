I had been flying FSX long before the Windows 10 upgrade and continued long after the upgrade with no problems . Unfortunately a week or so ago my computer died with a blue screen that was impossible to restore . ( or so I thought ) As a last resort I threw caution to the wind and downloaded Windows from the cloud . To my amazement it installed with no problems and I had little if any problems restoring previous apps and files . With one very important acceptation . You guessed it : MSFS would not reinstall from DVD 1 & 2 ! I would get that confusing " repair / remove " popup window that almost everyone seems to get with no clear cut way to continue. I simply couldn't get to the point where it asked to put in my product key code despite removing all associated files and 4 or 5 attempts to install the disks . Finally I must have hit the right combination of attempts because all of a sudden the window pops up asking me to type the product key in. It successfully accepted the product key code and I figured I was home free. " WRONG "I was able to pull up FSX home page but a pop up window still appeared telling me I had an error ( but no error code number) I then discovered that I could actually access and fly the simulator by clicking on the home page . The popup window error would disappear. I thought the pop up error might be a fluke and as long as FSX worked ok I could put up with it. " WRONG AGAIN"Turns out after 30 minutes of a trouble free flight another window suddenly pops up thanking me for trying out the " trial Version " of FSX and to register the product key to get the full game!! This is "after " I had registered it successfully!!
After much web searching and having known about SP 1 & 2 I decided to check my files to see if those were downloaded . I couldn't find them. I never thought they would have anything directly to do with the problem . "WRONG A 3rD TIME "! After searching I discovered both service pack downloads on this site posted by Nels Anderson on 4-15-20 . Downloaded both and to my utter amazement FSX is running flawlessly and even better than before !
I'm a private pilot with some 800 hours of flight time but definitely not a MSFS computer Geek. I have a lot of hours on FSX most of which is single and dual engine and was attempting an around the world northern hemisphere with the Beech King Air when this problem started. So here are a couple of simple suggestions : A: Don't panic if your fan or drive make a loud noise while installing disk 1& 2 and seem to take awhile. B: I wish I knew for sure what I did on that " remove/ repair " pop up during disk install that finally brought up the Key Code entry form but I don't. All I can say is that it finally worked ! C WHATEVER YOU DO BE SURE TO DOWNLOAD SP 1 & 2 AFTER THE MSFS INSTALL IS COMPLETE ! If you don't you will probably get that error message and be caught in the 30 minute " trial l" loop . Keep in mind this type of issue may well only occur in instances where you are trying to reinstall FSX to a windows 10 " Re-install " or perhaps on a windows 10 that never had FSX installed from the beginning. As you might surmise non of this is complex computer wizardry because if it were I wouldn't be telling it but it sure was confusing and exasperating to solve Oh and one more thing : I uninstalled Norton Virus scan and from what I have read the Edge Security is on par now with Norton. Norton has piled on so many promotions , Scans , updates and addons its eating up to much time.
