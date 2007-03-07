Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: What are the best storage drives for MSFS?

    Hi all
    I am pricing up a new PC to run MSFS but am stuck with disk drives. There used to be a simple choice of HDD or SDD but now there’s nvme too.

    What is the best configuration for this game, nvme running win10 with SDD for the game? Or vice versa?

    I’ve heard that it is possible to have 2x nvme drives but it can cause slowdown as they both share the same interface?

    Or will a fast HDD still do a good job?

    I’m looking at 2tb drive for the game or should I consider 4tb if I’m adding lots of extra scenery and airports?
    Best option.. NVMe drives, without a shadow of a doubt. Forget HDD’s completely & avoid SSD’s if poss.

    I use two nvme drives... one (500gb) for Windows and the other (1tb) for Flight Sim. I doubt you will need anything near as big as 4tb - unless you plan on downloading & buying every addon available (also have you seen the prices of 4tb NVME drives? Expensive!)

    SSD”s are much faster than HDD’s, but M2 NVME drives are 10 times faster than SSD’s (or something like that)


    I concur with the man from the UK!

    For me, 250Gb for Windows, 2Tb for MSFS w/ORBX, P3Dv5 w/ORBX, Assetto Corsa Competizione, and F1 2021. Still plenty of room for more add-ons.

    I got a data center rated 10Tb HDD with the intention of saving Manual Cache for off-line use. But ASSobo/Microsoft lied about MSFS being usable without a internet connection.

    There are now two speeds for NVME (I got the last generation).

    PCIe Gen3 or PCIe Gen4

    Be sure to get whatever speed your board supports.
