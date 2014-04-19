Thread: Microsoft FSX - "Mini-Panel" configuation questions

Start-up scenario: Default C172, (analogue version), starting in the 3D virtual cockpit
1. Is the build-in FSX "mini-panel" related to the currently selected aircraft or not?
I was no able to figure this one out (yet)
2. Is there a way to directly bring up the "mini panel" via a certain key-press combination?
I now use this sequence to make the Default (analogue) C172 mini-panel appear on screen:
- [FSX main menu bar],[Views],[View Mode],[Cockpit],Cockpit:
-> This gets me a forward looking view, no panels displayed.
- Press [W] once -> C172 - 2D VFR panel appears
- Press [W] again -> C172 - 2D IFR panel appear, which almost fills the entire screen
- Press [W] again -> C172 - 2D VFR panel again
- Press [W] again -> C172 - 2D "mini panel" finally appears
3. Is there a way to bind the mini-panel to a certain key-press combination?
Example: Default Cessna172 now has the following key-combinations binded to these panels/views.
[Shift][1] -> Main Panel
[Shift][2] -> Radio Stack
[Shift][3] -> GPS
[Shift][4] -> IFR Panel
[Shift][5] -> Landing View
So is it possible to add (for example) [Shift][6] to make the mini-panel pop-up directly on screen?
4. Where, inside which file(s?) are the mini-panel configuration parameters stored ?
Example: Default Cessna172 - How can I fully customize its mini-panel it to my own needs?
I was not (yet) able to find it inside the ../Airplanes/C172/aircraft.cfg nor ../Airplanes/C172/panel/panel.cfg
I was not (yet) able to find anything about it inside the official Microsoft ESP SDK pages over here:
- https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/pre...948(v=msdn.10)
- https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/pre...ectedfrom=MSDN
So any FSX "mini-panel" related hints are greatly appreciated!
