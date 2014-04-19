Thread: Microsoft FSX - "Mini-Panel" configuation questions

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    Start-up scenario: Default C172, (analogue version), starting in the 3D virtual cockpit

    1. Is the build-in FSX "mini-panel" related to the currently selected aircraft or not?
    I was no able to figure this one out (yet)

    2. Is there a way to directly bring up the "mini panel" via a certain key-press combination?
    I now use this sequence to make the Default (analogue) C172 mini-panel appear on screen:
    - [FSX main menu bar],[Views],[View Mode],[Cockpit],Cockpit:
    -> This gets me a forward looking view, no panels displayed.
    - Press [W] once -> C172 - 2D VFR panel appears
    - Press [W] again -> C172 - 2D IFR panel appear, which almost fills the entire screen
    - Press [W] again -> C172 - 2D VFR panel again
    - Press [W] again -> C172 - 2D "mini panel" finally appears

    3. Is there a way to bind the mini-panel to a certain key-press combination?
    Example: Default Cessna172 now has the following key-combinations binded to these panels/views.
    [Shift][1] -> Main Panel
    [Shift][2] -> Radio Stack
    [Shift][3] -> GPS
    [Shift][4] -> IFR Panel
    [Shift][5] -> Landing View
    So is it possible to add (for example) [Shift][6] to make the mini-panel pop-up directly on screen?


    4. Where, inside which file(s?) are the mini-panel configuration parameters stored ?
    Example: Default Cessna172 - How can I fully customize its mini-panel it to my own needs?
    I was not (yet) able to find it inside the ../Airplanes/C172/aircraft.cfg nor ../Airplanes/C172/panel/panel.cfg
    I was not (yet) able to find anything about it inside the official Microsoft ESP SDK pages over here:
    - https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/pre...948(v=msdn.10)
    - https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/pre...ectedfrom=MSDN


    So any FSX "mini-panel" related hints are greatly appreciated!
    1. Yes, it represents the current aircraft you are flying!

    2. Yes, You can change the [window.X] number in the panel.cfg to take the place of one of the other popup windows that you don't frequently need. (Radio stack, GPS, etc)

    3. Yes, you can use Shift+6 if it isn't already being used.

    4.
    [Window05]
    position=7
    size_mm=631,100
    child_3d=1
    background_color=0,0,0
    no_luminous=1
    ident=MINIPANEL

    gauge00=Cessna172!Airspeed, 0, 1
    gauge01=Cessna!Turn_Indicator, 102, 0
    gauge02=CessnaWAlpha!Attitude_Alpha, 207, 0
    gauge03=Cessna!Heading_Indicator, 312, 0
    gauge04=Cessna!Altimeter, 417, 0
    gauge05=Cessna!Vertical_Speed, 531, 0

    The Minipanel is already in [window.5] position which is brought up by pressing Shift+6 This is in the panel.cfg. The gauge00 through gauge05 are the different gauges/instruments that are shown in the MINIPANEL.
