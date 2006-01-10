Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Midair refueling

    VFRguy's Avatar
    VFRguy
    Default Midair refueling

    It’s really hard to avoid the temptation of pushing the button to refuel in midair.
    Just saying.
    VFRguy
    Last edited by VFRguy; Today at 07:25 AM.
    daspinall's Avatar
    daspinall
    Default

    Have you considered a name change just sayin lol Howling Mad Murdock
    ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4 Motherboard
    AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 3.79 GHz *Overclocked*
    Corsair 240mm H100i ELITE CAPELLIX RGB Intel/AMD CPU Liquid Cooler
    Corsair DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB 32GB 3600MHz *Overclocked*
    XFX RX 5600 XT Thicc III ULTRA-14GBPS 6GB Boost UP to 1750MHz GDDR6 3xDP *Overclocked*
    850W PSU. Samsung 870 EVO 2TB SSD. HP Reverb G2 + Oculus Quest 2
    CH Eclipse Yoke Corsair K60 Keyboard Cherry Mouse
    VFRguy's Avatar
    VFRguy
    Default

    I would but the only way to change it is to have one of the Forum Cops do it for you.
    They have changed it once already.
    I wouldn’t want to over burden them.
