A320nx fbw
Greetings,
Question for you fine folks flying the FBW A320NX...
Anyone else having CTD's or am I just the lucky one.
Last weekend flying KLAX-KMCO FL350 south of Lubbock, TX got the stutters and it stopped altogether, crash to desktop
Yesterday flying KMCO-KMIA landed, taxiing into the gate (I have the payware KMIA) and parked. Shutting down AC and got the stutters, then crash to desktop
Today, Flying KMIA-KTPA landed and as I was exiting runway on the highspeed, stutters and crash to desktop.
The only constant has been the aircraft. I was using 2 different liveries. American and American OneWorld 8k.
In the background I have Rex Weather and Lil Navmap running. Nothing else.
Never had the CTD's prior to this past weekend.
