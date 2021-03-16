Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Autopilot Panel Gauge?

    Does anyone know if there is an autopilot panel gauge utility that I could use across my FSX fleet? I'm talking about this panel type:

    I fly in outside view mode a lot on my big jets and popping up the whole cockpit panel display can become annoying since it takes up so much space. I'd like to have a separate panel gauge such as those included in the default aircraft for things like the EICAS or MFD.

    Any leads are appreciated!
    Are you looking to do it as easy as possible, like a (shift+N) N=any number between 1-9? Maybe replace the Mini-Panel? The other way would cause you to have to bring up your top menu and go through the list of displays.
