Hi all,

I flew the Aerosoft f-16 without any problems for a long time.
However, a few days ago I suddenly have this problem with the afterburner.
When I increase thrust the afterburner kicks in, but...when I apply max thrust the afterburner stutters and stops working.

So I checked with other a/c: the same problem !
Thinking it might have to do with the Saitek X52 Pro I'm using, I re-calibrated the stick. Problem is still there.

I also tried re-installing the Aerosoft F-16 package. No avail.
I checked panel.cfg for the required slashes for Accel-users.

I've checked this forum and Aerosoft's, but did not find a solution.

I'm running FSX Acceleration on W10.

I have no idea how to fix this problem.
Anything I might have overlooked?