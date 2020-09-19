Todays' Home page shows a link to a promo video for the JustFlight Stearman biplane. Towards the end, there's a shot of the Stearman about 10 feet up in the air over highly realistic waves, including some whitecaps. The Stearman, I note, is a small airplane, and its top speed is said to be 96kts.

The only way I can get real-looking waves in MSFS is by cranking the wind up so high that I can't control a plane -- and certainly not a slow, little plane. I had resigned myself to this deficiency, and prior threads have indicated that my frustration is shared by many. But the Stearman video has rekindled my envy. Look, someone had to do that video in MSFS with a Stearman. What do they know that I (and many others) do not know about getting wave action in MSFS? With manageable winds, my ocean looks like a millpond!