Thread: Which Ones Are Bespoke Airports?

  Today, 01:45 PM
    leegra
    Default Which Ones Are Bespoke Airports?

    I would like to take a tour of the Bespoke airports, but I can't find exactly which ones they are. For example, in one of the World Update V: Nordics introductory screens they say the update includes "5 Bespoke Airports," but don't name them. I found a list of the 100 improved airports in the update at another site, but the 5 Bespoke ones are not specifically identified. Does anyone know where we can get the names of these special airports?...Not just the Nordics, but all of them, if possible...

    Thanks in advance, for all info...

    Lee Graves
  Today, 02:13 PM
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    Try opening the Content.xml file with Notepad, it's in:

    C:\Users\your user name\AppData\Local\Packages\Microsoft.FlightSimulator_8wekyb3d8bbwe\LocalCache

    And look for entries like these:

    <Package name="microsoft-airport-efva-vaasa" active="true"/>
    <Package name="microsoft-airport-ekrn-bornholm" active="true"/>
    <Package name="asobo-airport-biis-isafjordur" active="true"/>
    <Package name="microsoft-airport-essa-arlanda" active="true"/>
    <Package name="microsoft-airport-ensb-svalbard" active="true"/>

    These are the 5 bespoke (hand-made) airports in the Nordics update.
    Tim Wright
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 32Gb Corsair Vengeance DDR4 3000, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k, Win 10 Pro x64
