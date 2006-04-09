Thread: Which Ones Are Bespoke Airports?

Try opening the Content.xml file with Notepad, it's in:
C:\Users\your user name\AppData\Local\Packages\Microsoft.FlightSimulator_8wekyb3d8bbwe\LocalCache
And look for entries like these:
<Package name="microsoft-airport-efva-vaasa" active="true"/>
<Package name="microsoft-airport-ekrn-bornholm" active="true"/>
<Package name="asobo-airport-biis-isafjordur" active="true"/>
<Package name="microsoft-airport-essa-arlanda" active="true"/>
<Package name="microsoft-airport-ensb-svalbard" active="true"/>
These are the 5 bespoke (hand-made) airports in the Nordics update.
