I finally have one of these shipping to me the 28th. Problem is I have now learned over on the main forum that ASOBO has muffed the trim wheel function. In the process of fixing the 10 degree bug they have now changed the trim wheel function so it takes tons of turns to get any trim adjustment. This would have been a deal killer for me had I known prior to ordering.

I would be interested to know if any of you are having the same problem and your work around of choice.

More concerning to me is how a half dozen nerds over at Xplane can get stuff like this right and a developer with the backing of a billion dollar corporation continue to screw up stuff like this, and please spare me the "its a work in progress give it time" response. It is coming up on a year since release and to have basic functions like this still screwed up is quite frankly at the point of being unacceptable not to mention ASOBOs vague double speak ramblings when issues like this are brought to there attention.

Ya; I am starting to feel a bit angry and ranty but I also am starting to think there's some justification for it.