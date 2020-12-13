https://store.steampowered.com/app/1...ings_Air_Race/

Hi!
This one is a new racing game with waporwave neon design, 6 degree of freedom in controls and maximum of 6 player multiplayer or single player.

Note: the controls need an average of 40 minutes playtime to get used to so be patient. A free demo is available and you can even try the multiplayer in it!

People whom tried mostly liked the game but we don’t have much money for advertising and therefore the user base is currently very small so I suggest to bring some friends if you want to try multiplayer.

Also any feedback or idea (forums, sites where we could advertise) is welcome and share the news if you like the game.
Thanks!