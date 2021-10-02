I Miss My VR Flight Experience
I have been flying in 2-D mode on my 3 monitor setup ever since my new HP Reverb G2 quit working. It is definitely not the same and is very difficult to see the outside and the instrument panel by scrolling with my flight yoke hat switch. I have to continually zoom in and out to see the instruments which is a huge pain in the you know what. Unfortunately, HP diagnosed my problem as a faulty cable and it is on backorder. I can't wait to get the VR up and running again as for me the 2-D panel sucks ever since I started using VR. VR looks so realistic that it does not compare to computer monitors. I guess VR has spoiled me.
MSI Mag Z390 M/B, I7-9700K 4.7 Ghz, 32 GB 3200 DDR4 Ram, Nvidia RTX 2080 8GB Ram, 1 TB NVMe M.2 Drive, 850W P/S, HP Reverb G2 VR Headset
